How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Herro, Heat square off against the 76ers

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (16-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference action.

The 76ers have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.0 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Heat have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks seventh in the league with 25.3 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.2 points and six rebounds for the Heat. Lowry is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 102.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (shoulder), Grant Riller: out (shoulder), Joel Embiid: out (ribs).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).