How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Miami

Miami Heat (47-24, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-27, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Miami. He’s first in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 26-17 against conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 106.5 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Heat are 30-13 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is fourth in the league giving up only 104.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 99-82 in the last matchup on March 6. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 21 points, and Embiid led the 76ers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tyler Herro is averaging 21.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Jaden Springer: out (groin).

Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (toe), Caleb Martin: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (back), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle).