How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

When: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Philadelphia, Miami, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Miami visits Philadelphia with 2-0 series lead

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 210.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 119-103 on May 4 led by 23 points from Bam Adebayo, while Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers are 32-20 in conference games. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 107.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Heat are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami scores 110.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tyler Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 25.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (concussion/eye).

Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).