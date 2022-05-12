 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

In Philadelphia, Miami, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Herro and the Heat try to clinch series against Philadelphia

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 207.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference second round. The Heat beat the 76ers 120-85 in the last meeting. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 17 points.

The 76ers have gone 32-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia scores 109.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Heat have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami leads the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.9% as a team from downtown this season. Victor Oladipo paces the team shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 30.6 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Duncan Robinson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 10.9 points. Butler is averaging 28.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).

