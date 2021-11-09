 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers welcome the Bucks on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 19.6 on free throws and 33.9 from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 114.2 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Isaiah Joe: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: day to day (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back).

