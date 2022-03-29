How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (46-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s best scorers, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Philadelphia and Milwaukee hit the court. Embiid is second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The 76ers are 27-17 in conference games. Philadelphia scores 108.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Bucks are 28-18 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from downtown. Sandro Mamukelashvili paces the Bucks shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 123-120 on Feb. 18. Embiid scored 42 points points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee), Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle).