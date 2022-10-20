How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 51-31 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks shot 46.8% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).