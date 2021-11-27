How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia plays Minnesota, looks to end home skid

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

The 76ers have gone 4-4 at home. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45.4 points per game in the paint led by Tobias Harris averaging 12.0.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-4 away from home. Minnesota has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Shake Milton is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 103.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).