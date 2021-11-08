 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes home win streak into matchup with New York

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts New York aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia went 49-23 overall and 10-2 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 4-8 in Atlantic Division action and 16-20 on the road a season ago. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 112-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 26. Kemba Walker led the Knicks with 19 points, and Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 23 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (health protocols), Danny Green: day to day (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Kemba Walker: out (rest).

