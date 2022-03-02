How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers play the Knicks

New York Knicks (25-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks. Embiid leads the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 21-14 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording 42.3 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 11.1.

The Knicks are 4-8 against the rest of the division. New York is 9-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 125-109 on Feb. 27, with Embiid scoring 37 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Julius Randle is shooting 41.5% and averaging 19.6 points for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).