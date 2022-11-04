How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: New York takes on Philadelphia, aims to stop 3-game slide

New York Knicks (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia finished 6-10 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home last season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc last season.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 5-11 in Atlantic Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (illness), De’Anthony Melton: out (back).

Knicks: None listed.