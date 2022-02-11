How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers host the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-37, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Oklahoma City. He’s first in the league averaging 29.4 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 14-12 in home games. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 105.8 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Thunder are 8-19 on the road. Oklahoma City currently has the league’s lowest-scoring offense, averaging 100.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 115-103 in the last matchup on Oct. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Embiid is averaging 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 101.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back).

Thunder: KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle).