How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Orlando visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 42-point game

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (4-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Orlando Magic after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the 76ers’ 121-120 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 76ers are 5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic are 2-15 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 1-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is averaging 6.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 2-8, averaging 104.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 98.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Terrence Ross: day to day (back), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).