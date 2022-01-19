How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers face the Magic

Orlando Magic (8-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Orlando Magic. Embiid ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.3 points per game.

The 76ers are 16-12 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is last in the league recording just 42.1 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 10.5.

The Magic are 5-27 in conference matchups. Orlando has a 1-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 116-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 16.1 points and four assists. Embiid is shooting 53.6% and averaging 31.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 111.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: day to day (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (shoulder), Shake Milton: day to day (back).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring).