How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Phoenix after Embiid's 40-point showing

Phoenix Suns (43-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Phoenix Suns after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 119-108 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers are 14-11 in home games. Philadelphia averages 107.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Suns are 21-5 on the road. Phoenix is fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game led by JaVale McGee averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 36.2 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Devin Booker is scoring 25.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 114.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).