Best Ways to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

While in Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers host the Suns for cross-conference contest

Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Phoenix in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall last season while going 24-17 at home. The 76ers averaged 21.8 assists per game on 36.4 made field goals last season.

Phoenix went 7-6 overall with a 32-9 record on the road a season ago. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (foot), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (illness).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Ish Wainright: out (personal).