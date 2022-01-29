How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Sacramento takes on Philadelphia on 5-game slide

Sacramento Kings (18-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (29-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to stop its five-game losing streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 12-10 on their home court. Philadelphia scores 107.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Kings have gone 6-16 away from home. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 109.7 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 102-94 on Nov. 23. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 34.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

De’Aaron Fox is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.0 points for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 108.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Shake Milton: out (back).

Kings: Terence Davis: day to day (wrist), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle), Chimezie Metu: day to day (knee).