How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers face the Spurs on 5-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the 76ers take on San Antonio.

The 76ers are 7-8 in home games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording only 42.1 rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 9.0.

The Spurs are 8-12 on the road. San Antonio is 10-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 49.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton: out (back), Paul Reed: out (health protocols), Jaden Springer: out (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Devontae Cacok: out (health and safety protocols), Lonnie Walker IV: out (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).