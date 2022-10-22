 Skip to Content
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia and San Antonio set for cross-conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -13.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Antonio face off in non-conference action.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 19.3 from the free throw line and 37.2 from 3-point range.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall with an 18-23 record on the road last season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 33.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Spurs: None listed.

