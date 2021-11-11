 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

In Philadelphia and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Toronto takes on Philadelphia, looks to stop 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to break its three-game slide with a win over Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 0-3 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 103.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Raptors are 2-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference allowing only 102.0 points per game while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 21.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 7.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: day to day (foot), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Joe: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (knee), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

