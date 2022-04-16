How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
The game is also available on ESPN, which is airing the game nationally, including in Dallas and Utah, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.
However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Toronto to begin playoffs
Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 216
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers host first series matchup
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Toronto went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season. The Raptors won the last regular season meeting 119-114 on April 7 led by 37 points from Pascal Siakam, while Joel Embiid scored 30 points for the 76ers.
The 76ers have gone 32-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.
The Raptors are 10-6 in division games. Toronto ranks third in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game. Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 3.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Siakam is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 20.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.
Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.
INJURIES: 76ers: Paul Millsap: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).
Raptors: None listed.