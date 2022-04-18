How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- When: Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to Hulu Live TV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
The game is also available on TNT, which is airing the game nationally, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Toronto with 1-0 series lead
Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -7; over/under is 220.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 131-111 in the last matchup. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 38 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 24 points.
The 76ers are 6-10 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia has a 6-6 record in one-possession games.
The Raptors are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto is eighth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds per game. Siakam paces the Raptors with 8.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 20.1 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.
Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 26.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.
Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.
INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: out (shoulder), Jaden Springer: day to day (knee).
Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (foot), Thaddeus Young: day to day (thumb).