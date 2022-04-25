How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 Live Online on April 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Nationally, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers look to secure series victory over the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -7.5; over/under is 210

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Toronto Raptors in game five. The Raptors won the last meeting 110-102 on April 23 led by 34 points from Pascal Siakam, while James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.3.

The Raptors are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks third in the league scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Siakam averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Siakam is averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: out (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle: out (ineligible to play).

Raptors: None listed.