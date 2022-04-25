 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 Live Online on April 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Nationally, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers look to secure series victory over the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -7.5; over/under is 210

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Toronto Raptors in game five. The Raptors won the last meeting 110-102 on April 23 led by 34 points from Pascal Siakam, while James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.3.

The Raptors are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks third in the league scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Siakam averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Siakam is averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: out (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle: out (ineligible to play).

Raptors: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.