How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV. While in Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia plays Utah, aims for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (17-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The 76ers are 5-5 on their home court. Philadelphia scores 107.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Jazz are 8-3 on the road. Utah averages 114.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the 76ers 120-85 in their last meeting on Nov. 17. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points, and Shake Milton led the 76ers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is shooting 44.8% and averaging 29.0 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.7 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: out (glute).