How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz
- When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 220.5
BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks.
The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2 in one-possession games.
The Jazz have gone 5-4 away from home. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 8.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Jordan Clarkson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.
Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.
INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (foot), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (back).
Jazz: None listed.