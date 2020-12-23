How to Watch Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
