How to Watch Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 24 Top Cable Channels