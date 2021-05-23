NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Live Online: TV Channels/Stream
After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start their first round of games.
On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Washington Wizards will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers Online
- When: Starting May 23rd at 1pm ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington (Washington), NBC Sports Philadelphia (Philadelphia), ESPN/TNT/NBA TV (National)
There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.
How to Stream Round 1: Wizards vs. 76ers Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Wizards/76ers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.
In Washington, games will air on NBC Sports Washington, while in Philadelphia, the games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, both of which are available with Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT/NBA TV, which you can stream with a free trial of Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Wizards vs. 76ers Streaming Schedule
- Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | Washington at Philadelphia, 1 ET, TNT
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | Washington at Philadelphia, 7 ET, NBA TV
- Game 3: Saturday, May 29 | Philadelphia at Washington, TBD, ESPN
- Game 4: Monday, May 31 | Philadelphia at Washington, TBD, TNT
- Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | Washington at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, June 4 | Philadelphia at Washington, TBD, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | Washington at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD (if necessary)
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Washington
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|NBA TV
|≥ $84.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT, and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT, NBA TV, and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels