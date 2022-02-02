How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Washington

Washington Wizards (23-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (31-19, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -9.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Washington. He’s second in the league scoring 29.1 points per game.

The 76ers are 17-12 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards have gone 16-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 6-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wizards won 117-98 in the last matchup on Jan. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 49.9% and averaging 29.1 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 110.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back), Furkan Korkmaz: out (knee).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (wrist).