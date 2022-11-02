How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

76ers vs. Wizards Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers play the Wizards on 3-game win streak

Washington Wizards (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup against Washington as winners of three straight games.

Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 104.2 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Washington finished 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 118-111 on Oct. 31, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 28 points points in the victory.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).