How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are questing for Super Bowl glory! After making it all the way to the big game in 2022, only to be stopped just short of their goal by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles are on the hunt once again. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to continue his development into one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but how far will he be able to carry the team this year? Find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Season

About 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Season

Philadelphia lost both of its top coordinators this offseason, as defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and offensive head Shane Steichen now leads the Indianapolis Colts. Despite that, the Eagles have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and figure to be one of the top contenders in the NFC once again this year.

Check out the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles schedule below. Fans should note that all games after Week 5 are subject to flexible scheduling this season.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. at New England Patriots CBS
Thursday, Sept. 14 2 8:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings Prime Video
Monday, Sept. 25 3 7:15 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ABC
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m.* at Los Angeles Rams Fox
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m.* at New York Jets Fox
Sunday, Oct. 22 7 8:20 p.m.* vs. Miami Dolphins NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 1 p.m.* at Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Nov. 5 9 4:25 p.m.* vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox
Monday, Nov. 20 11 8:15 p.m.* at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN, ABC
Sunday, Nov. 26 12 4:25 p.m.* vs. Buffalo Bills CBS
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m.* vs. San Francisco 49ers Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 8:20 p.m.* at Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 10 15 4:25 p.m.* at Seattle Seahawks Fox
Monday, Dec. 25 16 4:30 p.m.* vs. New York Giants Fox
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1 p.m.* vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox
TBD 18 TBD* at New York Giants TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, all local and cable channels needed to stream the Eagles are available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN+?

Yes, both of the Eagles’ 2023 “MNF” games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Season on Hulu + Live TV?

Philadelphia’s local channels are all carried on Hulu + Live TV, and it also offers NFL Network and ESPN as part of its channel lineup.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on Paramount+?

Any Eagles games being carried by CBS will be available to stream in the Philadelphia market with a subscription to Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on Peacock?

The Eagles are scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” twice this year, and both games will be on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on Prime Video?

The Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 on “Thursday Night Football,” and that game will be available on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on Sling TV?

Sling TV carries ABC, NBC, and Fox in the Philadelphia area, so any games on those channels (as well as ESPN and NFL Network) will be available to Sling subscribers in that market.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Eagles or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles on YouTube TV?

Definitely, YouTube TV carries local broadcast affiliates of CBS, Fox, and NBC as well as ESPN and NFL Network in its base plan in Philly.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
ABC---
CBS---$11.99
ESPN---
Fox---
NBC---
NFL Network^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Preview the 2023 Phialdelphia Eagles Season

