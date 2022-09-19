How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 Game Live Online on September 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ABC on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. The game is also being simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on ESPN+?

While ESPN+ doesn’t offer every MNF game, they are simulcasting the first three weeks of Monday Night Football games, including this matchup. With your subscription to you can stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game, but there is no ManningCast this week.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on fuboTV?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can You Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL+?

If the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game. You would be able to stream ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Preview: Vikings WR Jefferson set to show Eagles what they missed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Still the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Nick Sirianni could not miss an opportunity to scout some of the loaded talent that littered the rosters of LSU and Clemson in the 2020 national championship game.

Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow were the can’t-miss QBs.

Sirianni, though, also kept an eye on LSU’s Justin Jefferson, the dynamic receiver who had nine catches for 106 yards and sent the Tigers to the national title.

As for Sirianni’s scouting report?

“Man, this Justin Jefferson guy is really, really good,” Sirianni said. “Like, he’s really quick. He’s got great hands. He runs really good routes. I remember it made the game a little more enjoyable for me.”

The enjoyment from his play might dim a bit Monday night if Sirianni — in his second season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles — has to watch Jefferson — in his third season as a Pro Bowl receiver for the Minnesota Vikings — put up big numbers against a maligned Eagles defense.

After accumulating the most yards receiving in NFL history over a player’s first two seasons, Jefferson went wild in the opening win over the Green Bay Packers with 184 receiving yards and two TDs. He had a franchise-record 158 receiving yards in the first half.

“Incredibly fortunate to have a guy like Justin on our team,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

And thanks to the Eagles, incredibly lucky.

The Eagles needed a wide receiver in 2020 and Jefferson was still on the board when it was their turn to draft with the 21st pick. The Eagles passed on Jefferson and instead went with TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. The Vikings had the 22nd pick and their reaction to Philadelphia’s Reagor pick was one of absolute glee — team officials laughing at their good fortune that Jefferson would be their pick.

Jefferson is a star attraction Monday night when the teams play at the Linc.

“He’s a different breed,” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said. “He’s one of the best players on their team, so they’re going to find a way to get him the ball.”

Hey, Reagor will be there, too, only as an afterthought with, of all teams, the Vikings after he washed out with the Eagles. Reagor had 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Eagles. He’ll return to Philadelphia as the Vikings’ primary punt returner. He made two fair catches and returned one punt for 7 yards against the Packers.

Reagor didn’t work out for the Eagles. But the Eagles aren’t hurting at wideout.

DeVonta Smith (who somehow did not have a catch in the Eagles’ 38-35 win over Detroit) and A.J. Brown just might be the best pairing in franchise history. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards, tying his career high, in his Eagles debut on Sunday and quickly has become QB Jalen Hurts’ go-to option on the outside. The Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and a third-rounder to the Tennessee Titans on draft day for Brown, who then signed a four-year deal with $57 million guaranteed.

Smith set a club rookie record last season with 916 yards receiving, but went without a catch against the Lions while being targeted just four times. It’s likely Hurts will look to get Smith more involved against Minnesota.

“DeVonta is a premier player in this league, and did I think in a million years he wouldn’t have a catch? Absolutely not,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “I did not think it was going to go that way. But that’s my job, I’ve got to get him the ball.”

If Hurts can hit Smith and Brown for big plays, look out. If not, the Vikings just might be laughing again at the Eagles expense.

NEW HOME FOR HICKS

Reagor isn’t the only former Eagles player visiting with the Vikings. Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who tied a career high with 14 tackles and had a sack and a forced fumble in his debut for Minnesota last week, played the first four years of his career for Philadelphia and was a starter on the Super Bowl championship team in the 2018 season.

Hicks played the last three years for Arizona before signing with the Vikings as a free agent to join stalwart Eric Kendricks in the middle of their revamped scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, after losing the first nine starts of his career in Monday night games, has won two of those in a row — at Chicago in 2020 and 2021.

He’s 2-3 with the Vikings on Monday nights. Minnesota, 5-10 in its last 15 games on Monday night, last played at Philadelphia on Monday night on Sept. 20, 2004, a 27-16 loss.

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD

Greg Joseph kicked a career-best 56-yard field goal in the opener for the Vikings and has missed only one FG (from 53 yards) over his last 12 games.

Not bad. But how about this? Harrison Smith got his 30th career interception last week against the Packers. That’s the most among active NFL safeties since he entered the league in 2012.