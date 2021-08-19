How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 19, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles face the New England Patriots from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is airing exclusively on WBZ, WCAU, and NFL Network (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- When: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: WBZ, WCAU, and NFL Network (out-of-market)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on WBZ, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Week 2 of the NFL Preseason starts with New England Patriots traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles. While not quite as impressive as their Super Bowl LII matchup, the game will have a battle of Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, who played together at Alabama.
Patriots/Eagles is also available on other local affiliates:
New England
WNAC (CW/64.2 - Providence)
WCTX (My/9 - New Haven CT)
WWLP (NBC/22 - Springfield MA)
WMUR (ABC/9 - Manchester NH)
WMTW (ABC/8 - Portland ME)
WFVX (FOX/22 - Bangor ME)
WCAX (CBS/3 - Burlington VT)
KYUR (CW/13.2 - Anchorage AK)
KATN (CW/2.2 - Fairbanks AK)
KJUD (CW/11.2 - Juneau AK)
Philadelphia
WPMT (FOX/43 - Harrisburg)
WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton)
WJAC (NBC/6 - Johnstown)
WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)
