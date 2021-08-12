 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Pittsburgh Steelers from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is airing exclusively on KDKA and WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on KDKA, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Steelers won their preseason opener in a 16-3 game over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game. Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni is making his NFL head coaching debut for the Eagles.

For those who live outside of those markets, NFL GamePass is an option to stream the game. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Other Local Affiliates Streaming the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • KDKA (CBS/2 - Pittsburgh)
  • WTAJ (CBS/10 - Altoona)
  • WJET (ABC/24 - Erie)
  • WCMH (NBC/4 - Columbus OH)
  • WKBN (CBS/27 - Youngstown OH)
  • WTOV (NBC/9 - Wheeling WV)
  • WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA)
  • KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)
  • KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)
  • KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu)

Philadelphia Eagles

  • WCAU (NBC/10 - Philadelphia)
  • WPMT (FOX/43 - Harrisburg)
  • WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton)
  • WJAC (NBC/6 - Johnstown)
  • WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)
AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
KDKA (CBS)---
WCAU (NBC)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Sling TV

Price: $35

Steelers/Eagles Game Preview

