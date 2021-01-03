 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team Live for Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Washington Football Team from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$64.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: NBC + 23 Top Cable Channels