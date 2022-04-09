How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports SoCal, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Los Angeles, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia plays Anaheim in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them with 50 total points.

The Ducks are 12-15-7 on the road. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Anaheim won 4-1. Troy Terry scored a team-high three goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Kevin Hayes has nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Terry leads the Ducks with 31 goals and has 57 points. Trevor Zegras has 7 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Zack MacEwen: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).