How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Phoenix, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Arizona plays Philadelphia on 6-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -284, Coyotes +223; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Philadelphia looking to end its six-game road slide.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 12-12-4 at home. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 3.4 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

Arizona finished 24-26-6 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 12-14-2 on the road. The Coyotes averaged 2.7 goals on 27.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).