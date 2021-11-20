How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Boston, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Boston visits Philadelphia after Coyle's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (8-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +106, Bruins -126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Boston after Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Flyers are 3-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Bruins are 6-4-0 against conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Oskar Steen with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Oct. 20, Philadelphia won 6-3. Joel Farabee recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 14 points, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists. Sean Couturier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brad Marchand has 19 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 11 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).