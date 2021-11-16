How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Calgary visits Philadelphia after shutout win

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (8-3-4, first in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-4-2, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -110, Flames -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Calgary after the Flames shut out Ottawa 4-0. Daniel Vladar earned the victory in the net for Calgary after collecting 27 saves.

The Flyers have gone 3-2-1 in home games. Philadelphia averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Flames are 6-2-1 in road games. Calgary is 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 10.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Calgary won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with six goals, adding two assists and recording 8 points. Claude Giroux has six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mangiapane leads the Flames with 10 goals and has 12 points. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.