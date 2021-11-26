How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Raleigh, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers face the Hurricanes on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +116, Hurricanes -139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Carolina.

The Flyers are 3-4-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 2-1-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

Philadelphia defeated Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 16 points, scoring seven goals and collecting nine assists. Ivan Provorov has four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Andrei Svechnikov has 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).