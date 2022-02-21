How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on February 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Raleigh, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Carolina after Mayhew's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +171, Hurricanes -208; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after Gerald Mayhew scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Flyers are 5-19-6 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 7-4-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 171 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 22.

In their last matchup on Nov. 26, Carolina won 6-3. Aho recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 37 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals and has 52 points. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee).

Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: day to day (upper-body).