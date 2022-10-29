How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Raleigh, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on Carolina in Metropolitan Division play

Carolina Hurricanes (4-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -178, Flyers +150; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup of Metropolitan Division opponents.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Flyers averaged 2.6 goals on 31.0 shots per game last season.

Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall and went 20-12-1 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals last season, with 51 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Calvin de Haan: day to day (undisclosed), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).