How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Philadelphia, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be available on ABC and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While it is available on Hulu Live TV, unlike other ESPN+ games it is not simulcast on the Hulu SVOD plan. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Whether you live in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, or are out-of-market, you can stream this game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Blackhawks visit the Flyers after overtime win

Chicago Blackhawks (20-27-8, seventh in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-28-10, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Philadelphia Flyers after the Blackhawks took down Edmonton 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers are 9-15-5 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 10-13-4 on the road. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.2 assists per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 38 total assists.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 40 total points for the Flyers, 17 goals and 23 assists. Scott Laughton has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Caleb Jones leads the Blackhawks with a plus-one in 31 games this season. Kane has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

