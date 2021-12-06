How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Denver, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (12-7-2, fourth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +120, Avalanche -143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 30 points, scoring nine goals and recording 21 assists.

The Flyers are 4-5-2 at home. Philadelphia averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Avalanche have gone 5-5-1 away from home. Colorado averages 10.9 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 6.9 assists per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with eight goals, adding five assists and collecting 13 points. Joel Farabee has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Cale Makar leads the Avalanche with 10 goals and has 21 points. Kadri has 13 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-7-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Joel Farabee: out (shoulder), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).