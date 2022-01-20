How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Columbus, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on Columbus, looks to break 9-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (17-18-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-8, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to stop its nine-game losing streak with a win over Columbus.

The Flyers are 5-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 4-7-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 15.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 31 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 19 assists. James van Riemsdyk has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 26 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (knee), Kevin Hayes: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Cole Sillinger: out (covid-19), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (covid-19).