How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Columbus, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Columbus visits Philadelphia, looks to break road skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -125, Blue Jackets +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Philadelphia looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Flyers are 8-24-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 8-15-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Columbus won 2-1. Boone Jenner recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers with a plus-six in 67 games this season. Joel Farabee has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 52 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Zack MacEwen: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip).