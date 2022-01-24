 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Dallas, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Stars visit the Flyers following overtime win

Dallas Stars (20-16-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Dallas after the Stars took down Detroit 5-4 in overtime.

The Flyers are 6-9-4 at home. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 6-12-1 away from home. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.

Dallas knocked off Philadelphia 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 33 total points for the Flyers, 14 goals and 19 assists. Cam Atkinson has 11 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-10 in 30 games this season. Pavelski has 17 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: day to day (lower body), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Stars: None listed.

