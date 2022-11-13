How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia. While in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars game won't be available on ESPN+ since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, the game is on NHL Network.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Stars visit the Flyers after Benn's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -177, Flyers +148; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Jamie Benn scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Philadelphia is 7-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Flyers are 5-2-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Dallas has gone 4-3-1 on the road and 8-5-1 overall. The Stars have a +14 scoring differential, with 51 total goals scored and 37 given up.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won the last meeting 3-1. Benn scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored three goals with 10 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, five penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).