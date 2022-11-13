 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Stars visit the Flyers after Benn's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -177, Flyers +148; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Jamie Benn scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Philadelphia is 7-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Flyers are 5-2-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Dallas has gone 4-3-1 on the road and 8-5-1 overall. The Stars have a +14 scoring differential, with 51 total goals scored and 37 given up.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won the last meeting 3-1. Benn scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored three goals with 10 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, five penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).

