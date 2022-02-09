How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Detroit, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia and Detroit square off in conference battle

Detroit Red Wings (20-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-22-8, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Detroit meet in Eastern Conference play.

The Flyers are 5-16-5 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Red Wings are 12-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 36 points. Claude Giroux has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 23 goals and has 44 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).