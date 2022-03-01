How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: McDavid and Edmonton take on Philadelphia

Edmonton Oilers (29-21-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Philadelphia. He leads the in the league with 75 points, scoring 28 goals and totaling 47 assists.

The Flyers have gone 9-13-5 in home games. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Oilers have gone 15-10-3 away from home. Edmonton ranks ninth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 27, Philadelphia won 5-3. Cam Atkinson scored a team-high two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkinson leads the Flyers with 18 goals and has 39 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 75 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 47 assists. Zach Hyman has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (upper-body), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (foot).