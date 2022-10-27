How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Florida, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Florida, this is the only way to watch Panthers games this season.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Miami, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers host the Panthers in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (4-2-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference play.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 at home a season ago. The Flyers scored 30 power-play goals last season on 239 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Florida went 58-18-6 overall and 26-14-6 in road games last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals a season ago, averaging 4.1 per game on 37.3 shots per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).